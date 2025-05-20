The eye-watering net worth of every known Leeds United investor amid huge £120m summer transfer boost

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 18:00 BST

Leeds United will lean on the wealth of their many investors ahead of a busy and exciting summer.

Leeds United’s multi-investor model looks to be paying dividends as reports emerge of a fresh cash injection ahead of a crucial transfer window. Chairman Paraag Marathe has already described it as the most important summer at Elland Road in decades, and as preparations continue for a busy few months of recruitment, the transfer coffers appear to have been boosted.

The Athletic reported on Monday evening that Leeds will issue around £120million worth of new shares in the club, to be bought up by current investors willing to increase their financial involvement. Elland Road chiefs are said to have reached out in the aftermath of promotion and the target has now been reached.

49ers Enterprises hold the power in West Yorkshire but a growing number of well-known athletes, actors and political figures also have money in the club - with some set to stump up more cash. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at the reported net worth of every known investor.

The American politician has a reported net worth of around $1.5 million (£1.1 million)

1. Jim Messina

The American politician has a reported net worth of around $1.5 million (£1.1 million) Photo: MANDEL NGAN

The Indiana Pacers star has a current net worth of $5 million (£3.9 million)

2. T.J. McConnell

The Indiana Pacers star has a current net worth of $5 million (£3.9 million) | Getty Images

The former Manchester City and Rangers full-back has a reported net worth around $6 million (£4.5 million)

3. DaMarcus Beasley

The former Manchester City and Rangers full-back has a reported net worth around $6 million (£4.5 million) | Getty Images

The former NFL player, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, is worth $12 million (£9.5 million)

4. Joe Staley

The former NFL player, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, is worth $12 million (£9.5 million) | Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers star has a reported net worth of $15 million (£11.9 million)

5. Larry Nance Jr.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star has a reported net worth of $15 million (£11.9 million) | Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers defence Johnson is worth $42 million (£33.3 million)

6. Erik Johnson

Philadelphia Flyers defence Johnson is worth $42 million (£33.3 million) | Getty Images

