Leeds United’s multi-investor model looks to be paying dividends as reports emerge of a fresh cash injection ahead of a crucial transfer window. Chairman Paraag Marathe has already described it as the most important summer at Elland Road in decades, and as preparations continue for a busy few months of recruitment, the transfer coffers appear to have been boosted.

The Athletic reported on Monday evening that Leeds will issue around £120million worth of new shares in the club, to be bought up by current investors willing to increase their financial involvement. Elland Road chiefs are said to have reached out in the aftermath of promotion and the target has now been reached.

49ers Enterprises hold the power in West Yorkshire but a growing number of well-known athletes, actors and political figures also have money in the club - with some set to stump up more cash. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at the reported net worth of every known investor.

1 . Jim Messina The American politician has a reported net worth of around $1.5 million (£1.1 million)

2 . T.J. McConnell The Indiana Pacers star has a current net worth of $5 million (£3.9 million)

3 . DaMarcus Beasley The former Manchester City and Rangers full-back has a reported net worth around $6 million (£4.5 million)

4 . Joe Staley The former NFL player, who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, is worth $12 million (£9.5 million)

5 . Larry Nance Jr. The Cleveland Cavaliers star has a reported net worth of $15 million (£11.9 million)

6 . Erik Johnson Philadelphia Flyers defence Johnson is worth $42 million (£33.3 million)