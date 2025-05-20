The Leeds United frontman is one of several high-profile players to be linked with the Welsh outfit.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wrexham chief Humphrey Ker has emphatically ruled out a summer move for reported target and Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.

Bamford is one of several high-profile names to have been linked with a possible move to Wrexham, who last month secured promotion from League One to the Championship. The Welsh club are famously owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who have now overseen three promotions in as many years from the National League to just one tier below the Premier League while documenting their success on Disney+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big-spending owners have enjoyed success in recruiting a handful of vastly experienced EFL veterans and reports earlier this season suggested they could look to continue that approach in signing Bamford. The 31-year-old struggled with injuries throughout Leeds’ title-winning campaign before an important late-season contribution off the bench, but is still regarded third-choice No.9 at Elland Road.

Bamford will enter the final year of his Leeds contract this summer and the desire to sign a top-level No.9 will only push him further down the pecking order in West Yorkshire. There is a chance the experienced striker moves on this summer, but a move to the Racecourse Ground doesn’t appear likely as things stand.

Wrexham have also been linked with a sensational summer swoop for Jamie Vardy, who played his last game for Leicester City on Saturday. But neither he nor Bamford are on the Welsh club’s radar, as confirmed by community director and former executive director Ker.

Will Wrexham sign Patrick Bamford this summer?

Asked during an appearance on Radio X (as quotes by The Leader) whether Wrexham had plans to sign Vardy or Bamford, Ker bluntly responded no to both before insisting: “Actually, I should stop doing this, because eventually you might say someone where I have to be like, ‘Yes.’ I will say that obviously one of the things is that – much like Ryan Reynolds – the name Wrexham generates clicks, so we are starting now to get linked with absolutely everybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m like, ‘Who?’ I see people, I saw our fans getting absolutely incandescent on Twitter about it. ‘What on Earth are they doing trying to sign this guy?!’ when none of us have heard of him before!”

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

Another player to be linked with a move to the Racecourse Ground is Tom Cairney, who came through Leeds’ academy as a young kid before his release, age 16, for being too small. Cairney is currently captain of Premier League club Fulham and The Telegraph reported last week Wrexham chiefs were weighing up a move for the 34-year-old midfielder.

Radio X presenter Chris Moyles, a Leeds fan, then read out another message from a Fulham supporter called Daniel, who requested Wrexham stay away from Cairney, to which Ker responded: “Daniel, you got it. He’s a brilliant player, Tom Cairney, and I’m sure we’d be very grateful to have him.

"But he is the very specific instance where our fans were like, ‘I’m not sure about this, I don’t know what they’re doing. What does this mean about our transfer thing?’ Like, we haven’t had that conversation yet.”

Your next Leeds United read: Everton midfielder urged to make Elland Road switch when his contract expires