Leeds United are interested in making Manor Solomon’s loan permanent but face plenty of competition.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United will bring in plenty of fresh faces this summer but a big early transfer story surrounds one of their promotion heroes. Manor Solomon scored the title-winning goal at Plymouth Argyle earlier this month to end his season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur in fairytale fashion, but uncertainty remains over his future.

Discussions over a possible permanent move for Solomon are expected to be held in West Yorkshire, and in reality those talks are probably ongoing already, but the 25-year-old’s form has left him with no shortage of suitors. A move away from Spurs is likely but where that takes him remains to be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interest from elsewhere in the Premier League and across Europe has already emerged and while Leeds will be right in the mix, they won’t overpay just because the winger impressed on loan. And so as Solomon enjoys a much-needed rest, the YEP takes a look at the latest surrounding his future ahead of a huge summer in his career.

Leeds United inform Spurs of Manor Solomon transfer stance

Recent reports suggest talks over a permanent move for Solomon are already underway in West Yorkshire with TBR Football claiming Leeds have informed Spurs of their desire to initiate talks. And the North London club are open to a sale, with any fee acting as pure profit from a PSR perspective, given the winger joined as a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023.

But while Leeds will look to agree a fee around £15million, the report suggests, Spurs want closer to £20m with chairman Daniel Levy not one to budge in his financial demands. He is also in a strong negotiating position, given Solomon has three years left on his contract and is in demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds might hope their positive relationship with Spurs gives them an edge, with last summer seeing Archie Gray head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a £40m move while previous loanee Joe Rodon returned to Elland Road for around £10m. But there will be little room for sentiment, particularly given reports of interest from elsewhere.

Marseille in talks as Solomon ‘green lights’ Roberto De Zerbi reunion

The most serious transfer rival appears to be Marseille, whose interest appears to be gathering momentum ahead of the summer window. Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported earlier this week that discussions have already been held between the French club and Solomon’s representatives, with head coach Roberto De Zerbi keen to reunite with the winger he managed at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Marseille scouts are said to have been in attendance at Leeds games on ‘several occasions’ to watch Solomon, who regularly stood out even in a star-studded Championship attacking unit. Interestingly, the Ligue 1 club aren’t yet thought to have made any contact with Spurs, who Tavolieri expects to demand around €20m (£16.8m).

An obvious advantage over Leeds is Marseille’s ability to offer Champions League football, with a top-three finish guaranteed, and the report states Solomon has ‘given the green light’ on a move to France. But in a fresh twist, Tavolieri contacted Marseille and on Monday, posted on X they were ‘keen to deny any interest’ in the Spurs winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

Solomon’s message to Leeds fans after title triumph

What’s certain is that Leeds will leave a lasting mark on Solomon, regardless of whether he returns as a permanent signing. Elland Road chiefs took a bit of a gamble on the Spurs man, who had what Daniel Farke would describe as a lengthy ‘injury CV’, and were rewarded with a string of decisive end-of-season performances which went a long way to securing the title.

In two separate posts on X following last week’s city-centre title parade, Solomon wrote: “This club, these players, these fans! Thank you to everyone involved and everyone cheering us on throughout this fantastic season! I will always remember you all for the rest of my career and life! All Leeds Aren’t We!

“After nearly a year without football, I couldn’t have asked for a better comeback season and a better ending. I really don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that Leeds United will forever be in my heart. Thank you again, fans, for the unforgettable past few weeks and all your incredible support and love throughout the entire season. WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!”

Your next Leeds United read: Man City make James McAtee transfer decision amid fresh Elland road links