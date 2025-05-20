Burnley finished level on 100 points with Leeds United but missed out on the Championship title by goal difference.

Burnley will join Leeds United in the Premier League next season and following their promotion, the Clarets have confirmed four loanees will sign permanently.

Scott Parker’s side were on course for the Championship title going into added-time of the final round of fixtures earlier this month, but for Manor Solomon’s late goal at Plymouth Argyle to send the trophy up to West Yorkshire. The Turf Moor club racked up 100 points and while there was disappointment in missing out on top spot, they will at least be in the top-flight next season.

And following promotion, Burnley announced loanees Jaidon Anthony, Zian Flemming, Bashir Humphreys and Marcus Edwards will all join permanently. Anthony joined the Clarets on loan from Bournemouth last summer, having spent the previous campaign at Leeds, while Flemming agreed a year-long switch from Millwall.

Full-back Humphreys was loaned from Premier League side Chelsea while Edwards, a former Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate, was signed on loan from Portuguese giants Sporting CP in January. All four temporary deals were thought to contain permanent obligations if promotion was achieved.

Burnley publish retained list a few days after Leeds United

Confirmation of the quartet’s deals came as part of the newly-promoted club’s retained list which also confirmed talks are ongoing with three senior players currently set to leave for free. Club captain and this season’s top-scorer Josh Brownhill is among those whose deal expires this summer, as are experienced striker Ashley Barnes and impressive young defender CJ Egan-Riley.

It emerged last week that Egan-Riley, who was virtually ever-present at the heart of a Burnley defence who conceded just 16 goals in 46 league games, had reportedly agreed a five-year deal to join French outfit RC Strasbourg, although that is yet to be confirmed. The only news out of Burnley is that ‘discussions remain ongoing’ with the 22-year-old, Brownhill and Barnes.

Experienced players Jonjo Shelvey and Nathan Redmond will both leave Turf Moor once their respective contracts expire this summer, while Jeremy Sarmiento - for whom Burnley did not have an obligation to buy - will return to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion. Uncertainty remains regarding two other key defensive players, James Trafford and Maxime Esteve, who have both been the subject of speculation in recent weeks.

Goalkeeper Trafford was a target for Newcastle United this summer and is thought to remain firmly on their radar, while Manchester City are understood to have a buyback clause for the 22-year-old. Centre-back Esteve also recently admitted he dreams of playing for a top-six Premier League team.

Leeds will be looking at Burnley as one of their main Premier League relegation rivals for next season, with the likelihood being all three newly-promoted teams will be fighting for survival. One of Sheffield United or Sunderland will join the 100-point pair, with Saturday’s Championship play-off final deciding who.

All three newly-promoted teams have been instantly relegated in each of the last two seasons but Paul Merson has tipped West Ham United as an established top-flight side who could be in trouble. The former Arsenal midfielder believes Leeds and Burnley will both be targeting the Hammers as a team to finish above.

