A departing Leeds player has issued a brilliant farewell message to the club’s fans.

Josuha Guilavogui has issues a brilliant farewell message to Leeds United’s fans with key man thanks and a Whites vow.

Former French international midfielder Guilavogui joined Leeds as a free-agent signing last October, signing a one-year deal at a time when the Whites were particularly short on centre midfield options.

Guilavogui made 16 Championship appearances from the bench in United’s promotion winning campaign as champions as well as bagging starts in two FA Cup games.

The 34-yeard-old has regularly been praised by boss Daniel Farke and several of his teammates who have always had very warm words to see about the midfielder’s character and general presence.

Leeds, though, announced on Saturday afternoon via their 2025-26 retained list that Guilavogui would be leaving the club upon his contract expiring.

In a final message to the club’s fans posted on the club’s website, Guilavogui issued a note of thanks to the club’s amazing fans and also to boss Daniel Farke for bringing him to the club.

The Frenchman described his team at Elland Road as an “awake dream” and vowed that he would be back in the stands to watch the Whites in the Premier League.

Guilavogui said: “To all the supporters, thank you, you are truly amazing.

“I don't know the word in English, but in French we say it's an awake dream. You know what I mean? It's a dream, but you are awake. And this is a typical French word to say that this time has been amazing.

“I was home when Daniel Farke called my agent to say to me, we have some injured players here. Is Josuha fit? Does he still want to play football and does he have interest to come here? And when I came, since the first day, it was an absolute dream, I really had fantastic teammates.

“I haven't been there since the beginning of the season, but I have the feeling that I was there since so many years. We had so much fun and we were really successful.

“And to play at Elland Road, you know, in France, we hear about Leeds United because there have been some great players.

“But I've never played in the UK before this. So for me, at 34 years old, coming here, in England and playing for Leeds United, this is something exceptional and I got this privilege and I'm very thankful to this club and our fans.

“If our coach didn't say, "Josh, I want you to be here," it would never have happened. A big thanks to Daniel Farke for letting me be part of this amazing journey and to wear this shirt from Leeds United.

“I'm not just a supporter. It's in my blood, everyone has it in their blood and now we have the same blood. Our blood is yellow and blue. So I can't describe how I feel, how grateful I feel.

“I will be back to watch in the Premier League, stood in the stands with you.”