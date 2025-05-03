Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whites striker Joel Piroe now has cause for double celebration.

Leeds United Championship Goldenboot winner Joel Piroe knew exactly what was going to happen when Manor Solomon got the ball in the 91st minute.

Piroe had the best seat in the house for the goal that clinched the Championship title for the Whites at Plymouth Argyle.

In classic Leeds style they left it late to do it in the most dramatic fashion, having had to fight back from a goal down.

The game was tied at 1-1 going into stoppage time when Solomon danced into the area and stroked the ball into the corner of the net to send the away end into raptures.

Leeds held out for the remainder of six added on minutes to celebrate with the Championship trophy in front of their supporters.

Piroe described what was going through his mind when the winner went in. He told the YEP: "It was definitely a tough game.

“That's just such a beautiful moment,”...

“We knew that Plymouth away is always a difficult game, like even when they were still playing for something like we had last season, but it's always tough. It's a moment where I was almost stood next to [Solomon] and I just know it's going in and I know what it will mean for this game, for this day and that's just such a beautiful moment."

Piroe was unaware of what was going on at Turf Moor, where Burnley beat Millwall to finish on 100 points.

Had Solomon not struck when he did Leeds could have missed out on the title by two points but instead clinched it on goal difference.

That meant scenes that will live with the supporters and the players forever. The celebrations were unlike anything Piroe has experienced in his career before.

"It's amazing," he said. "They [the fans] are amazing. They are everywhere as well. Like even today, it's a five, six hour drive, and they're all here. They all want to be part of it as well. That's why we take them with us, with the celebrations as well.

"We knew at the point where we secured promotion that we were top of the league, and we also knew what would happen if we would win the next two games, and it was ours to lose or ours to keep our place, and that's exactly what we did."

Though he was unable to add to his tally of 19 goals for the season but that was enough to crown him the Championship's Golden Boot winner, adding the icing on the cake for a special campaign.

"I just heard I got the Golden Boot so that's always nice for a striker," he said.

"But I would say, I've made big steps and I'm really happy with what we've done this season."