Leeds United’s retained list brought news of 13 players leaving Elland Road this summer - with updates on six others.
Leeds announced their retained list for the 2025-26 season on Saturday afternoon, two weeks on from the already-promoted Whites being crowned Championship champions.
Here, we run through every departure plus the updates on six others including two key men.
1. DEPARTING: Manor Solomon
2. DEPARTING: Joe Rothwell
3. DEPARTING: Josuha Guilavogui
Departing on expiry of current contract.
4. DEPARTING: Harry Christy
5. DEPARTING: Cian Coleman
6. DEPARTING: Connor Ferguson.
