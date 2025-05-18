Leeds United's retained list in full gallery as 13 players leave Elland Road plus updates on 6 others

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 18th May 2025, 07:00 BST

Leeds United’s retained list brought news of 13 departures.

Leeds United’s retained list brought news of 13 players leaving Elland Road this summer - with updates on six others.

Leeds announced their retained list for the 2025-26 season on Saturday afternoon, two weeks on from the already-promoted Whites being crowned Championship champions.

Here, we run through every departure plus the updates on six others including two key men.

Returning to parent club (Tottenham)

1. DEPARTING: Manor Solomon

Returning to parent club (Tottenham) | Getty Images

Returning to parent club (Bournemouth)

2. DEPARTING: Joe Rothwell

Returning to parent club (Bournemouth) | Getty Images

Departing on expiry of current contract.

3. DEPARTING: Josuha Guilavogui

Departing on expiry of current contract. | Getty Images

Departing on expiry of current contract.

4. DEPARTING: Harry Christy

Departing on expiry of current contract. | LUFC

Departing on expiry of current contract.

5. DEPARTING: Cian Coleman

Departing on expiry of current contract. | LUFC

Departing on expiry of current contract.

6. DEPARTING: Connor Ferguson.

Departing on expiry of current contract. | Getty Images

