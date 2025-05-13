Leeds United have been named in multiple reports as a possible destination for the Newcastle midfielder.

Leeds United have been told how much a deal for Sean Longstaff could cost this summer as reports emerge of fresh interest from two future Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United midfielder Longstaff has regularly been linked with a move to Elland Road this summer, having reportedly been of interest last season. The Sun claimed Elland Road chiefs were expected to rival Everton in pursuit of the 27-year-old earlier this month as Daniel Farke eyes ‘established Prem stars’ for his survival bid.

Longstaff is expected to leave St James’ Park in search of more regular football, having started just eight Premier League games due to the presence of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in Eddie Howe’s side. And TEAMtalk now report that Newcastle chiefs will ask for just £12million due to their midfielder’s contract situation.

The Magpies triggered a contract extension earlier this year but even so, Longstaff will enter the final 12 months of his deal this summer, leaving the upcoming transfer window as their only real chance to cash in. Furthermore, due to the midfielder being an academy graduate, any fee will present pure profit from a PSR perspective, with funds needed to enjoy a busy few months of their own.

Leeds United eye transfer trick repeat amid Sean Longstaff links

And Leeds are no strangers to taking advantage of such situations, with a clear eye on players coming towards the end of their contracts since 49ers Enterprises took charge two years ago. Jayden Bogle cost just £5million from Sheffield United thanks in part to uncertainty over his long-term future, while Ao Tanaka was in a similar position and cost less than £3m.

Reports going into this summer suggest recruitment chiefs will look to operate in a similar manner, with Leeds links including Sporting CP’s Hidemasa Morita, Manchester City’s James McAtee and Longstaff all into the final year of their respective contracts. But as TEAMtalk report, there will be no shortage of competition for the latter’s signature.

Everton have already been linked with interest in Longstaff, with David Moyes once again named as an admirer with plans to overhaul his squad on Merseyside. Manchester United are also said to have ‘reignited interest’ from 2019, albeit the Magpies midfielder is not a top target.

With Newcastle expecting to strengthen further this summer, particularly if they qualify for the Champions League, Longstaff’s minutes could end up being reduced even further and so a move away could make sense. And speaking recently, Magpies boss Howe suggested the ball is fully in his midfielder’s court.

“Sean has a contract for next year, so the control is very much in his hands in terms of what he wants to do with his long-term future, and we're certainly delighted to have him within our players,” Howe told The Shields Gazette. “No [we won’t stand in his way], but I think we'll work with Sean on that.

“I think he's got our utmost respect. He's been a brilliant servant to the football club. What I meant by that [he'll dictate his future] was he has a contract with the football club. So, in some sense, he can dictate what happens with his future. Let's wait and see on that. He's still a very valued member of the squad. He's got a big part to play.”

