Leeds United’s attempts to add to their midfield ranks have been widely reported in recent days as the likes of Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff and Hoffenheim powerhouse Anton Stach were linked with moves to Elland Road.

There was some frustration for the Whites hierarchy earlier this week when a bid for Magpies midfielder Longstaff believed to be worth around £10 million was rejected by their new Premier League rivals. As reported by the YEP on Thursday, Leeds are now considering their options and are debating whether to return with another offer Longstaff or to turn their focus towards other potential targets.

Hoffenheim star Stach is one name that has been consistently linked with a move to Elland Road over the last fortnight - although reports in Germany have suggested the Bundesliga club wish to start the bidding for one of their prize assets at a minimum of £17 million, which could be above the figure the Whites see as a realistic sum for the Germany international.

Another transfer target that has been reported is Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer, who is also said to be attracting attention from Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven after the Blades narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League last season after falling to a 2-1 defeat against Sunderland in the Championship play-off final. Hamer has become a key figure at Bramall Lane and scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 46 appearances in all competitions during a season that ended in bitter disappointment last time out.

Since their Wembley heartache, former Hull City head coach has replaced Chris Wilder and will guide the Blades into the new season. One of his main priorities will be deciding what lies ahead for the former Coventry City midfielder - and the new United boss has stopped short of confirming Hamer will remain at Bramall Lane when asked about his future.

What has Ruben Selles said about reported Leeds United target Gustavo Hamer?

The Blades boss told The Sheffield Star: “What I can say about Gustavo is that he’s trained really hard. He’s come back in a good shape, he’s done everything we’ve wanted him to do and he’s a vital player for us. If we can, we need to try and keep him and I think he’s happy where he is. Hopefully he’ll keep playing for us. He has been outstanding in terms of his character and behaviours, so nothing suggests to me that he will change.

“Obviously you can never say never because football is football and sometimes there are things that you cannot control. But if I can choose, and from watching his attitude, I would like to keep him with us, and I think he is happy where he is.”