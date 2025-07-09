Leeds United receive transfer blow in £10m Sean Longstaff pursuit
The YEP understands Leeds have been unsuccessful in a bid to sign the 27-year-old midfielder following their latest £10 million offer with £2 million in future add-ons. The proposal has not been deemed sufficient by the Newcastle hierarchy.
Leeds are understood to be considering their options and may as a result choose to move onto other targets.
It was reported by The Athletic that Leeds' valuation of the boyhood Newcastle supporter may not exceed their latest bid, casting doubt on whether a fourth approach will be made.
Longstaff has 12 months remaining on his Magpies deal and is reportedly open to a transfer this summer with minutes and gametime limited during the second half of last season. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is an admirer of the academy graduate but has preferred a midfield consisting of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes when the international trio have been fit and available.
Considering options
Leeds have been linked with a move for TSG Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach this summer. United's interest is understood to remain for the 26-year-old Bundesliga man, although Leeds are not thought to be the only club keen on acquiring his signature.
