The latest transfer news surrounding Leeds United’s bid to sign Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United during the summer window

Leeds United are ‘considering their options’ after their latest bid to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff was rejected by their Premier League rivals.

The Magpies academy product is a long-term target for the Whites and their interest in the 27-year-old has been ramped up in recent weeks as Daniel Farke looks to boost his midfield options ahead of the big return to the Premier League.

After maintaining their interest in Longstaff over the last 12 months, Leeds submitted an offer worth an initial £10 million with a possible £2 million in potential add-ons to follow over the future and believed they had met the Magpies demands. However, the bid was rejected by the St James Park hierarchy and the Whites will now take some time to consider their next move.

After strengthening his defence with the signings of Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sebastiaan Bornauw and adding an attacking player in the form of Lukas Nmecha, Farke wants at least one midfielder before the summer transfer window comes to a close. That means Leeds must consider whether to return to the negotiating table and upping their offer for Longstaff or to look to other targets before the summer transfer window comes to a close in September. Hoffenheim’s Anton Stach has been repeatedly linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks and reports from German outlet Bild have claimed the Bundesliga outfit will demand a minimum fee of £17 million for the powerhouse midfielder.

YEP writer Joe Donnohue explained: “LUFC unsuccessful with their latest offer for Sean Longstaff. Club are now considering other options. A factor possibly affecting Newcastle’s Longstaff valuation is his ‘club-trained’ status. For their 25-man Champs Lge squad, Newcastle must name at least four club-trained (spent 3 consecutive years with club btwn ages 15-21) players. Currently there aren’t many in Howe’s squad.”

What has Eddie Howe said about Leeds United transfer target Sean Longstaff?

Speaking in April, the Magpies boss said: “His role is to be ready to play, be ready to come on, and I've trusted him in big games where he has come on and played his part. His long-term future is slightly more unclear but behind the scenes Sean has been good."

When asked if he would have to motivate the midfielder given his lack of involvement, Howe added: "I don't look at it that way. I don't have to motivate him. He should motivate himself - he is here representing the club he loves. He has to be ready to take his chance when it comes. Any train of thought that I have to - I can't do that for all 25 players. But Sean is motivated. He has been brilliant behind the scenes, he is training well and he's got undoubted qualities. He also has a contract for next year.

"The control is very much in his hands as to what he wants to do for his long-term future. And we are certainly delighted to have him. He's got our utmost respect - he's been a brilliant servant to the football club. He's still a very valued member of the squad with a big part to play."