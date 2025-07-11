Leeds United's expected key new Premier League rivals making big move to sign England international midfielder
Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Brentford are set to sign a vastly experienced England international on a two-year deal.
Brentford finished last season’s top-flight campaign in tenth place but the club have since lost long serving manager Thomas Frank to Tottenham and captain Christian Norgaard yesterday joined Arsenal in a £15m deal.
Player capped 84 times for his country
Brentford, though, are now set to sign 35-year-old England international midfielder Jordan Henderson as a free agent upon the former Liverpool captain leaving Ajax this summer.
Henderson, capped 84 times for his country, is reportedly set to sign a two-year deal with the club who are fifth favourites to go down.
