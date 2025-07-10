Leeds United will hope to add to their four summer transfer window signings as they prepare to return to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United can look back on their summer transfer window business with some pride as Daniel Farke’s squad has been boosted by the arrival of four new faces.

After boosting his defence with the signings of Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sebastiaan Bornauw and adding an attacking player by capturing seven-times capped Germany international Lukas Nmecha, the Whites boss will now hope to look to add at least one midfielder to his ranks ahead of the opening weekend home clash with Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported over the last 24 hours, Newcastle United have rejected an offer worth up to £12 million for midfielder Sean Longstaff and the Whites hierarchy could yet revisit their interest in the Magpies academy graduate. There is also believed to be a strong interest in Hoffenheim’s midfield power house Aaron Stach - although recent reports in Germany suggest the Bundesliga outfit will demand a fee in excess of £17 million before considering any sale.

But who could the Whites add to their squad during the remainder of the transfer window and who could be in their starting eleven come day one of the Premier League season?

We enlisted the help of AI tool Grok3 to predict who could be moving to Elland Road this summer.

Who will Leeds United sign during the summer transfer window according to AI?

Leeds United are targeting a move for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz. | AFP via Getty Images

Rodrigo Muniz (£29 million from Fulham)

Grok3: “Leeds need a proven goalscorer to lead the line in the Premier League. Muniz, a 24-year-old Brazilian, has been heavily linked, with reports suggesting a £29m deal could be struck despite Fulham’s reluctance. His physicality and finishing would complement Nmecha, who is more versatile but less prolific (19 goals in 73 games at Wolfsburg). Muniz’s potential signing aligns with Leeds’ aim to add firepower, as current options like Joel Piroe may struggle against elite defences.”

Manor Solomon (£15 million from Tottenham Hotspur)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grok3: “Leeds are seeking a creative No. 10 to enhance their attacking output. Solomon, a 26-year-old winger, is reportedly close to a £15m permanent move from Tottenham. His flair and versatility (able to play across the front line) would provide competition and depth in attacking midfield, especially with uncertainties around players like Georginio Rutter. AI-driven predictions from sources like 3addedminutes highlight Solomon as a likely addition.”

Aaron Ramsdale (£25 million from Southampton)

Grok3: “Current goalkeeper Illan Meslier has faced criticism for inconsistent performances, and Leeds are keen to upgrade with a Premier League-proven keeper. Ramsdale, relegated with Southampton, is a reported target at £25m. His experience and distribution skills would fit Farke’s system, which emphasises building from the back. The club’s interest in tall keepers (e.g., 6ft 8 Vanja Milinković-Savić) suggests a preference for physical presence, but Ramsdale’s Premier League pedigree makes him a more realistic choice.”

Aaron Stach (£20 million from Hoffenheim)

Grok3: “Leeds aim to bolster their midfield to compete with Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, and Ilia Gruev. Stach, a 26-year-old Germany international, has been linked, with his 6ft+ frame and physical style aligning with Leeds’ recruitment criteria. His signing would add dynamism and depth, especially after missing out on targets like Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki to Sunderland.”

Leeds United’s predicted starting XI after the summer transfer window as per AI

GK: Aaron Ramsdale RB: Jayden Bogle CB: Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson CM: Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, Anton Stach RW: Manor Solomon LW: Georginio Rutter ST: Rodrigo Muniz