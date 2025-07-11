Leeds United have added four new faces to their squad during the summer transfer window - but who calls the shots when more follow?

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are enjoying a productive summer transfer window - and supporters are interested in more information on who is calling the shots on new additions and possible departures.

As it stands, the Whites have completed deals for centre-back duo Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, full-back Gabriel Gudmundsson and forward Lukas Nmecha. With just over seven weeks remaining in the summer transfer window, further additions are planned and it appears the next area to strengthen within Daniel Farke’s squad will be midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League rivals Newcastle United have rejected an offer from Leeds for Sean Longstaff after the initial £10 million bid fell short of the Magpies valuation of their academy product. Another offer could follow over the coming weeks as the Elland Road hierarchy consider their next move in their pursuit of Longstaff - but reports in Germany have suggested they could turn their focus towards Hoffenheim star Anton Stach. A goalkeeper is also said to be high on the agenda ahead of the return to the Premier League.

Several current members of the Whites squad are also facing major decisions over their futures after Jack Harrison, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt all returned to Elland Road after spending time out on loan throughout last season. Consideration must also be given to the futures of a number of Leeds players that are now entering the final year of their current deals at Elland Road. They include the likes of Patrick Bamford, Illan Meslier and Dan James, who are all said to be the subject of interest from elsewhere this summer.

In terms of who is calling the shots with recruitment, the likes of Angus Kinnear, Nick Hammond and Jordan Miles departed in recent years and Adam Underwood is now Whites sporting director after receiving a promotion earlier this year. Managing director Robbie Evans will also have an involvement and will bring experience of working within data and strategy with the 49ers Enterprises.

Who is Leeds United sporting director Adam Underwood?

Getty Images

Firstly, it’s important to say Underwood is not new to the Elland Road setup and has been with the club since 2014, when he was initially appointed as academy manager. During the summer of 2023, Underwood was promoted to a new role of head of football operations as part of a restructure of the club’s leadership group and within the 49ers Enterprises Global Football Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a report from The Athletic, Underwood’s promotion to sporting director means he is responsible for ‘80 percent of the legwork in every transfer Leeds will compete’. The report also states that he retains the belief of the Elland Road hierarchy due to ‘his grounding as the club’s head of academy, which involved player and agent negotiations’.

That belief has been formed due to a promising reputation and an impressive body of work within the Whites academy setup after Underwood’s time in charge saw the likes of Jack Clarke, Jamie Shackleton, Archie Gray and Charlie Cresswell all progress through the Whites youth setup. Crucially, Underwood is also said to have a positive relationship with Daniel Farke as the duo work together to prepare the club for what will be a challenging first season back in the Premier League.

Graham Smyth on who is in charge of Leeds United’s recruitment plans

Former Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear, pictured with ex-sporting director Victor Orta. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast, he said: "How many people have said to us, 'Are there concerns about the lack of experience in the room when it comes to recruitment?' Because they lost Nick Hammond, vastly experienced, Angus Kinnear who's been involved in a lot of transfer windows for Leeds has gone, Jordan Miles went long, long ago. And now you've got Adam Underwood who is sporting director, who's been running the academy, running Thorp Arch and the football operations for the last while but most of his experience has been in signing academy players and you have Alex Davies, who's been promoted to head of recruitment, he's been chief scout. And then you've got Robbie Evans, managing director, who comes from a background in data and strategy with the 49ers and all that. So, people are asking, where the football men are?

"I think the phrase 'football men' is a funny one, because there are men who've been in football for a very long time who I wouldn't trust with signing a player for my Monday night football session, let alone a squad rebuild for Leeds United. And there are men who've been in football but not played football who really know their stuff when it comes to recruitment, what you need, how to harness data, how to harness scouting. I think there's a little bit of a perception or fear from the outside that the nerds are going to take over. I don't think that's how it's working at Leeds.”

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United's new best XI and bench after fresh signing, deal and Jack Harrison return