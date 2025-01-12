Leeds United 'target' sparks £15m 'bid' as rivals set for big decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from across the Championship as one of Leeds United’s promotion rivals receives a big bid for a star player.

The January transfer window will reach its midway point this week and Leeds United are still waiting to complete their first piece of business.

Despite being linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele, Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry and Hoffenheim striker Mergim Berisha, the Whites are yet to add any new faces to the squad Daniel Farke will hope can secure promotion into the Premier League. As yet, it remains as case of as it was as Leeds are yet to authorise any outgoing deals - although Joe Gelhardt is believed to be closing in on a move to Hull City and a loan deal could be completed over the next 48 hours.

A number of Leeds’ promotion rivals have moves with Sunderland, who currently sit three points and three places behind the table-topping Whites, have completed the eye-catching loan signing of Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee. Burnley have secured the return of former striker Ashley Barnes as they look to hunt down the Whites and Norwich City have taken Aston Villa youngster Lewis Dobbin on loan after a similar spell at West Bromwich Albion came to a close.

However, another side with aspirations of ending their stay in the Championship and claiming a long-awaited promotion into the Premier League are facing a major decision after their top goalscorer was reportedly the subject of a big offer from Atlanta United. After speculation ramped up in recent days, journalist Luca Bendoni has claimed the MLS outfit have now submitted an offer worth an initial £15m for Middlesbrough top goalscorer Emmanuel Latte Lath.

The former Atalanta and St Gallen frontman has scored ten goals in 28 appearances so far this season and has been a big reason why Michael Carrick’s men are firmly in the race for at least a play-off spot. That came after Latte Lath scored 18 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions last season. Carrick was asked about the speculation in ahead of his side’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Blackburn Rovers and remained coy over the interest.

He said: “You never know what’s out there and what’s going to come – who’s going to offer what. That’s not just about Manu, that’s any player. It’s a transfer window and anyone can offer what they want. So for me to sit here and say I’m confident or I’m not confident [in keeping him], it doesn’t really matter or affect it because we’ve no idea what might come. We’re happy with the squad we’ve got and we want to keep that squad together as much as we can.”

Leeds have also been linked with a move for the Boro frontman after suggestions Daniel Farke is keen to boost his forward ranks before the January transfer window closes early next month.