Leeds United's promotion rivals Sunderland are leading the race for the signature of French midfielder Enzo Le Fee from Italian giants AS Roma.

The Black Cats are reportedly in talks with Roma exploring the possibility of a loan with an option-to-buy for £19 million summer signing Le Fee, who has struggled for minutes at Stadio Olimpico this season.

An ex-Lorient player under Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris, Le Fee developed a reputation in France as one of Europe's more exciting midfield prospects.

However, the 24-year-old has only played six times in Serie A this term and is said to be seeking an exit with Sunderland among the potential destinations.

Other interested clubs are reported to be Spanish clubs Real Betis and Sevilla, although Sky Sports claim the Black Cats are 'leading the race' for the Frenchman; the opportunity to reunite with Le Bris a clear, motivating factor for the player.

Le Fee swapped Lorient for Stade Rennais in the summer of 2023, playing one season with the Ligue 1 club before switching to Italian football as recently as July. The 24-year-old has been involved in only 460 minutes of competitive action this season under three different coaches, Daniele De Rossi, Ivan Juric and presently Claudio Ranieri.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are fourth in the Championship table after 26 games, three points behind Daniel Farke's league leaders.

Leeds expect the January window to be a quiet one for incomings, although former Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt is expected to leave on loan.