Leeds United transfer gossip - 'New plan' for target and 'close to agreement'

Leeds United are one of a whole host of clubs that have been linked with a loan move for Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry.

The England Under-18 international returned to the Premier League club after a successful loan spell at Stockport County during the first half of the season. After re-joining the League One club in August following a loan stint last season, Barry went on to score 16 goals and provide three assists in 24 appearances in all competitions and was widely expected to secure a second loan move of the season before the end of the January transfer window.

Leeds have been credited with an interest in the youngster but are believed to have competition from the likes of Millwall, Sunderland, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough. However, Villa boss Unai Emery has admitted there is yet to be a decision made over the next stage in Barry’s development.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday night’s FA Cup third round tie with Premier League rivals West Ham United, Emery said of Barry: “He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan. I think he is a very good player who is progressing well. He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan. With us he only trained today and yesterday. Of course we are going to try and get a good plan for the club with him.”

Emery was also asked if a decision had been made over Barry’s immediate future and the possibility of another loan spell away from Villa Park - but the former Arsenal boss simply answered: ‘No’.

Whites close to agreement on striker loan deal

Leeds are reportedly closing in on a long-term loan deal for Hoffenheim striker Mergim Berisha.

As per CaughtOffside, Sky Sports journalist Ben Heckner has claimed the Whites are in the final stages of negotiating an 18-month loan deal for the twice-capped Germany international, who has scored one goal and provided one assist in 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season. The report states there will be an option to convert the loan into a permanent move.

However, Werder Bremen are said to also be in contention over a possible move for Berisha as they look to push towards a Champions League place during the second half of the season.