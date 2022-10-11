Leeds United starlet hails ‘complete’ Liverpool ace as best in his position

Leeds United’s Illan Meslier has heaped praise on Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, despite their poor start to the Premier League campaign. The Brazilian has conceded 17 goals in eleven matches so far this season, however he has arguably been one of their best players among a number of underperforming teammates.

Despite a poor record in recent months, Meslier revealed that Alisson is still his favourite goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Speaking to Le Media Carre, the Frenchman said: “Alisson is a keeper who is perfect for Liverpool. Very strong on the line, good footwork and a good recovery. I think he’s one of the most complete.”

Alisson remains to be considered as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has retained his place as Brazil’s no. 1 over Man City’s Ederson.