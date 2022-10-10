£30m Leeds United raid ‘in doubt’ as manager delivers Gnonto ‘time’ verdict

As a new week of Premier League action gets underway, Leeds United will be hoping for better fortunes in their next outing than they had at the weekend against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles came from behind to beat the Whites at Selhurst Park, causing Jesse Marsch’s men to slip to 14th in the table, with the gap between themselves and the relegation zone just three points. Next up for Leeds is a clash against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, but in the meantime, there are still plenty of transfer stories and rumours to sift through. Check out Monday evening’s roundup below...

Whites suffer Gakpo blow

Leeds United may have suffered a blow in their hopes of signing PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, according to an update from The Athletic.

Over the weekend, The Mirror reported that the Whites were closing in on a deal for the Dutchman, with suggestions that personal terms had been agreed and discussions ongoing over the £30 million valuation attached to the player. In an update on Monday, however, David Ornstein refuted those claims, reporting instead that a swoop for Gakpo could be “in doubt”.

It is understood that the player is not keen on the prospect of a move to Elland Road, and would instead prefer to consider other options. As things stand, Premier League leaders Arsenal and European champions Real Madrid are said to be keen, as well as Manchester United.

An excerpt from Ornstein’s piece states: “There was a sense around the talks that Gakpo might warm to the idea having previously shown reluctance, but the forward’s superb form at the club and international level is believed to have shifted his expectations, and Leeds have been made aware that currently, he is not in favour of the switch.”

Mancini makes Gnonto “time” claim

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has claimed that Leeds United striker Wilfried Gnonto may “need to time to settle in” following his arrival at Elland Road over the summer.

The former Manchester City boss has already shown a substantial amount of faith in the teenager, capping him six times at senior international level, but Whites fans have had to be much more patient, with the player still yet to make his first team debut in England. Gnonto has, however, been included on the bench in recent matches against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, seemingly suggesting that his bow may not be too far away.