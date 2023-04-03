Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville has claimed Elland Road has the best atmosphere in England and has admitted he has no regrets about his move to Leeds United.

Summerville joined the Whites from Feyenoord in 2020 and initially impressed among the youth ranks before making his senior debut a year later. After making a handful of appearances last season, the Dutchman has since enjoyed a breakthrough campaign and has bagged four goals and two assists in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old backed himself to become a success in the English top flight and has since reeped the rewards of his confidence. Speaking to Dutch outlet De Volskrant, Summerville said: “When I signed for Leeds, I said to my dad: I’m going to be a player people come to the stadium for. That is slowly but surely coming true, but I had to change.

“Leeds has the best atmosphere in England, it’s a really big club. The fans love me, I love the fans. The stadium is always full.

“I don’t regret my choice. I now play against guys I play against in FIFA. Salah, Van Dijk, De Bruyne, Haaland. I admire and respect them, but when I play against them I think: Today you are going to do it Cry. You’re the best on the pitch.”

Summerville has been an important player since Javi Gracia joined the club, however he hasn’t scored since netting four goals in four games before the World Cup.

Javi Gracia’s ‘strange’ decision

Javi Gracia has been criticised for his decision making during Leeds United’s 4-1 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend. Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford were both benched for their trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Former Chelsea winger, Pat Nevin, has slammed the Whites boss’ decision to not introduce Bamford earlier, the the striker replacing Jack Harrison five minutes from the full time whistle.

Speaking to BBC Sport after Arsenal’s fourth goal, Nevin said: “That is well and truly game over and just as Leeds started to get a bit excited and their fans were lifted.

“There’s been some strange substitutions in this game from Leeds and only just bringing Bamford on now, is one of them.”