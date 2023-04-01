The Dutch Under-21 international is in line to feature at the Emirates’ Stadium for Leeds this weekend, due to the absence of teammate and close friend Willy Gnonto. Summerville arrived two years prior to the Italian teen but the pair have broken through together this season, each scoring four goals apiece across all competitions.

Two years Gnonto’s senior, Summerville believes Leeds’ deadline day signing last September is capable of winning the Ballon d’Or one day, but is also confident in his own ability as a player ‘people come to the stadium for’.

Speaking to Dutch outlet De Volkskrant during the international break, Summerville said: “When I signed for Leeds, I said to my dad: I’m going to be a player people come to the stadium for. That is slowly but surely coming true, but I had to change.”

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday October 29, 2022.

Summerville freely admits he was lacking in professionalism when he arrived at Thorp Arch two-and-a-half years ago, believing his talent alone would see him become a Premier League regular.

"We have a really close-knit group,” Summerville adds. “They said: 'Cree, you have a lot of talent, you can soon be among the best players in the world. But when you come through the gate of the training complex, you have to think: today I'm going to train even harder than yesterday.'

"They set a good example themselves. I saw English, Spanish, Brazilian and German internationals running like animals. Now, hard work is easier for me.”

Summerville paid a visit to former club Feyenoord over the international break, reuniting with former youth team coach at De Kuip, Gaston Taument.

"The other day he came to visit us,” Taument told De Volkskrant. “No cocky little boy came in, but really a grown-up guy. With huge upper arms, but a humble eye. He gave me a Leeds shirt and thanked everyone who had helped him extensively.”

Summerville also admits he had issues controlling his temper whilst in Feyenoord’s youth setup, agitated by persistent fouls and a perceived lack of protection from referees. He believes this comes from his upbringing in the south side of Dutch city Rotterdam.

"I had a short fuse,” he says. “In my neighbourhood, Rotterdam-Zuid, things could get tough. You had to stand your ground. Although I didn't have many fights. They thought: ‘This is Crysencio from Feyenoord, sometimes a nasty boy.’”

Owing to his coming of age at Leeds, Summerville believes things are now different: “'Neighbours and friends say to me: 'Cree, you have changed, become calmer.’''

The 21-year-old has few regrets having chosen Leeds as his destination back in 2020. He feels his relationship with the supporters is a strong one, too.

“Leeds has the best atmosphere in England, it’s a really big club. The fans love me, I love the fans. The stadium is always full.

“I don’t regret my choice. I now play against guys I play against in FIFA: Salah, Van Dijk, De Bruyne, Haaland.

“I admire and respect them, but when I play against them I think: ‘Today you are going to do it, Cree. You’re the best on the pitch,’” he adds.