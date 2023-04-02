News you can trust since 1890
Ben White makes Leeds United admission following setback with "most important" message

Ben White was left reflecting on his Leeds United feelings and memories after a fresh setback for the Whites – with a “most important” sign off message.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 12:21 BST

Centre-back White spent the 2019-20 Championship campaign on loan at Leeds from Brighton and played every single minute of every league game as Marcelo Bielsa’s side stormed to promotion as champions.

White eventually signed for Arsenal the following summer and faced his former loan side for the fifth time in a Gunners shirt in Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates in which he scored as part of a 4-1 victory for his title-chasing side. White played the full duration of the contest, after which he presided over his feelings for Leeds but the now overriding priority of excelling for the Gunners.

"Obviously massive respect for Leeds and what happened there," White told Match Of The Day. "It was an unbelievable time for me. I'm just helping Arsenal now and that's the most important."

BACK TO HAUNT: Arsenal's Ben White celebrates his strike in Saturday's 4-1 defeat of his former loan side Leeds United at the Emirates. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.
Ben WhiteArsenalPremier LeagueMarcelo BielsaBrightonEmirates