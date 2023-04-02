Ben White makes Leeds United admission following setback with "most important" message

Centre-back White spent the 2019-20 Championship campaign on loan at Leeds from Brighton and played every single minute of every league game as Marcelo Bielsa’s side stormed to promotion as champions.

White eventually signed for Arsenal the following summer and faced his former loan side for the fifth time in a Gunners shirt in Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates in which he scored as part of a 4-1 victory for his title-chasing side. White played the full duration of the contest, after which he presided over his feelings for Leeds but the now overriding priority of excelling for the Gunners.