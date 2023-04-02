Boss rues 'massive blow' for Leeds United's relegation rivals who face Elland Road wait on star
The manager of one of Leeds United’s relegation rivals admits his side have suffered a “massive blow”, one week before facing the Whites at Elland Road.
Roy Hodson took in his first game as new Crystal Palace boss through Saturday’s Premier League hosting of Leicester City but the Eagles lost talisman striker and captain Wilfried Zaha to injury at the end of the first half.
Zaha pulled up sharply and went to ground as he looked to make his way into the Foxes penalty area and then received treatment as he held his groin. The 30-year-old star was unable to continue and slowly made his way off the pitch looking visibly emotional.
The Eagles were still able to record a 2-1 victory but Hodgson readily admitted that his side had suffered a major blow, the extent of which would be revealed through further checks on Zaha’s injury. Palace, who sit 12th, are four points above fifth-bottom Leeds in the Premier League table but the Whites have a game in hand and the two sides will lock horns at Elland Road next Sunday afternoon.
Asked about Zaha at Saturday’s post-match press conference, Hodgson said as quoted by londonnewsonline: “There is no update. The injury was a massive blow. Who knows? All we can cross our fingers and hope for the very best because we don’t want to lose him for any length of time. It’s a muscle strain. They can take anything from days to weeks or months. We will have to wait and see.”