Boss rues 'massive blow' for Leeds United's relegation rivals who face Elland Road wait on star

Roy Hodson took in his first game as new Crystal Palace boss through Saturday’s Premier League hosting of Leicester City but the Eagles lost talisman striker and captain Wilfried Zaha to injury at the end of the first half.

Zaha pulled up sharply and went to ground as he looked to make his way into the Foxes penalty area and then received treatment as he held his groin. The 30-year-old star was unable to continue and slowly made his way off the pitch looking visibly emotional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eagles were still able to record a 2-1 victory but Hodgson readily admitted that his side had suffered a major blow, the extent of which would be revealed through further checks on Zaha’s injury. Palace, who sit 12th, are four points above fifth-bottom Leeds in the Premier League table but the Whites have a game in hand and the two sides will lock horns at Elland Road next Sunday afternoon.

'MASSIVE BLOW': For Crystal Palace and boss Roy Hodgson, above. Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images.