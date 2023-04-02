Leeds United have had better weekends and there has been a fresh change as to where the Whites are now predicted to finish.

Leeds jumped up to 14th place in the Premier League table with a 4-2 win at Wolves before the March international break but Saturday’s return to action at Arsenal saw Javi Gracia’s side suffer a double blow as their goal difference also took a hit in a 4-1 defeat.

There were also notable boosts for some of United’s relegation rivals, notably Bournemouth who recorded a 2-1 triumph at home to Fulham and Crystal Palace who won by the same score against visiting Leicester City.

A draw for Nottingham Forest at home to Wolves left Leeds fifth-bottom ahead of Sunday’s action, during which Leicester announced that they had made the huge change of parting ways with manager Brenden Rodgers after four years at the helm.

Sunday’s action then saw two more of United’s relegation rivals lock horns and a 1-0 win for West Ham United at home to Southampton led to Leeds dropping another place down to 17th. The Whites are now only outside of the drop zone on goal difference and this is where Leeds are now predicted to finish based on the very latest odds for relegation and the title or top six finish to determine teams in the top half. Leeds were forecast for a 14th-placed finish heading into the weekend’s games.

