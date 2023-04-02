News you can trust since 1890
Former Newcastle and Liverpool men among frontrunners for vacancy at Leeds United’s relegation rivals

Former Newcastle United and Liverpool favourites have been linked with the vacancy at Leicester City after the departure of Brendan Rodgers.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 16:52 BST

One of Leeds United’s main rivals in the relegation battle have parted company with their manager.

Leicester City have confirmed they have ‘mutually agreed’ to a parting of ways with Brendan Rodgers after the Foxes suffered a dramatic late defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. The two sides looked to be heading for a share of the points when a Daniel Iversen own goal cancelled out an opener from Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira.

However, Rodgers’ side were left empty-handed by an injury-time winner from Eagles forward Jean-Philippe Mateta that brought down the curtain on the former Celtic manager’s reign at the King Power Stadium. The news of his departure was officially confirmed on Sunday afternoon as Foxes chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha revealing his disappointment over their performances so far this season.

In a statement, he added: “It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status. The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together - fans, players and staff - and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

A number of eye-catching names have already been linked with the role with former Newcastle United and Aston Villa managers set to be among the leading contenders.

Several eye-catching names are believed to be among the frontrunners to replace Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City

The former Southampton manager is out of work and would be available.

The former Roma manager is currently in charge of Ligue 1 club Lille as they challenge for a place in European competition next season.

The Belgian is on the brink of securing promotion into the Premier League after impressing in his first season in charge of Championship leaders Burnley.

