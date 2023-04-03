'Got to' - Brenden Aaronson on Leeds United mental state and maximum Whites target

Relegation-battling Leeds jumped to 14th place in the Premier League table with a 4-2 win at Wolves before the March international break but the Whites are back on the brink of the drop zone following Saturday’s 4-1 loss at leaders Arsenal.

Aaronson, though, provided an upbeat response when asked where Leeds were at mentally and quickly set his sights on taking six points from this week’s back to back games against relegation rivals at Elland Road. Leeds face Nottingham Forest under the lights on Tuesday night before welcoming Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

"We want all three points,” said Aaronson to LUTV. "We are going for six points next week and that's what we are going to try to do."

UPBEAT: Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.