'Got to' - Brenden Aaronson on Leeds United mental state and maximum Whites target
Brenden Aaronson has issued a defiant message on Leeds United’s mental state and a maximum target for the Whites.
Relegation-battling Leeds jumped to 14th place in the Premier League table with a 4-2 win at Wolves before the March international break but the Whites are back on the brink of the drop zone following Saturday’s 4-1 loss at leaders Arsenal.
Aaronson, though, provided an upbeat response when asked where Leeds were at mentally and quickly set his sights on taking six points from this week’s back to back games against relegation rivals at Elland Road. Leeds face Nottingham Forest under the lights on Tuesday night before welcoming Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.
"We want all three points,” said Aaronson to LUTV. "We are going for six points next week and that's what we are going to try to do."
Pressed on where the defeat at Arsenal had left Leeds mentally, Aaronson insisted: "I feel good. I think the team feels good. After a game like this you lose it's never a good feeling but you have got to have the mentality of on to the next.”