Leeds United put in one of their best performances of the season in last month’s Yorkshire derby.

Former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett has given strong backing to Leeds United’s promotion bid after seeing them beat Sheffield United live.

Leeds were utterly dominant in their 2-0 win over the Blades at Elland Road last month, with second-half goals from Pascal Struijk and Mateo Joseph ensuring all three points deservedly stayed in West Yorkshire. Daniel Farke’s side came out on top in every area of the pitch and his opposite number, Chris Wilder, admitted as much in his post-match press conference.

Joseph’s late goal came from the bench and was evidence of the strength in depth Leeds have going forward, with the promising 20-year-old one of several top-quality introductions which also included Manor Solomon and Dan James. Farke has a wealth of attacking options few in the Championship have ever enjoyed and Rowett believes that group of stars leaves Leeds as strong favourites for the title.

“I walked into Elland Road that night [vs Sheffield United] thinking I was probably watching the best two teams in the division,” Rowett told the Football League Paper. “And don’t get me wrong – I still think Sheffield United have a very, very good chance under Chris [Wilder]. But what I came away thinking is that Leeds just have so many attacking options, I would be so surprised if they didn’t win the league this year. So, so surprised.

“Just look at what they did that night. They started off with a front four of Largie Ramazani, Willy Gnonto, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson. Then they bring on Mateo Joseph, they bring on Dan James, they bring on Manor Solomon. Those three have all played in the Premier League by the way.

“And people forget, they also brought on Patrick Bamford in the 90th minute. That’s an England international, thrown on as almost a token gesture. It’s an embarrassment of riches really. When you look at that front eight, any one would probably get a game for every other team in the league. That’s scary.”

That depth was on show again over the weekend as Leeds swept aside Plymouth Argyle, with goals from James, Piroe and Aaronson ensuring a 3-0 win at Elland Road. Farke was able to hand debuts to Sam Chambers, Charlie Crew and free agent signing Josuha Guilavogui after already introducing Solomon and Joseph.

Rarely have Leeds been at full strength this season but that depth has allowed Farke to maintain winning momentum, despite a raft of injuries - both minor and major. Ramazani is currently injured and not expected back until after the November international break, while Solomon, James and Bamford have all been sidelined in recent weeks.

More long-term issues have come in midfield with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev suffering serious knee injuries. Leeds were close to crisis in that area of the pitch but the signing of Guilavogui, plus a string of fine performances from Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka, have allayed any major concern. The return to fitness of Max Wober will also ease pressure on the more defensive side of the squad, with the Austrian back on the bench for Saturday’s win over Plymouth.