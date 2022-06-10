Leeds United are working away to complete new signings ahead of next season.

The Whites endured a disappointing campaign, securing survival on the final day, and they will be hoping for much better ahead of Jesse Marsch’s first full season in charge.

The owners have promised investment this summer, and investment will be vitally important if Leeds are to avoid the situation they found themselves in this season.

Marsch’s squad needs significant improvements, and that’s without the possible loss of key men such as Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

Unsurprisingly, United are already being linked with a number of signings this summer, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest rumours surrodunding Elland Road.

Raphinha latest

Raphinha has been the talk of the transfer window so far, and according to the latest report, Arsenal are now eyeing a move.

The Whites winger has already been linked with a number of clubs, including Liverpool and Barcelona after an impressive campaign in which he netted 11 goals.

Raphinha was key to Leeds’ survival this season, and his talent is as evident to rivals as it is to Whites fans.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are now stepping up their efforts to land the Brazilian as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his front line.

The report claims Raphinha is expected to leave Elland Road in the ‘coming weeks’. The questions are to where and for how much?

Freebie opportunity

Leeds are said to be eyeing a move for soon-to-be free agent Jake Clarke-Salter.

The defender impressed during a loan spell with Coventry City this season, but he has no future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have announced that the 24-year-old will be released when his contract ends at the end of this month.