Phillips was forced off injured in the 14th minute of Tuesday night's Nations League clash against Germany in Munich after a collision with SC Freiburg's Nico Schlotterbeck

The Whites midfielder took a knee to his right thigh and was unable to continue, despite a couple of attempts to play on.

Southgate revealed after the 1-1 draw that Phillips had suffered "quite a severe dead leg" but that it was hard to be sure how long the 26-year-old would be out for.

WAITING GAME: For England boss Gareth Southgate, above, with Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

England then provided an update on Friday lunchtime, revealing that Phillips was not training with the group at St George's Park ahead of Saturday's clash against Italy but was working indoors.

Southgate then held his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon and provided an update on both Phillips and also Phil Foden who is back in training having recovered from Covid-19.

England are also in Nations League on Tuesday evening with the visit of Hungary to Molineux.

Asked for his latest team news and in particular updates on Phillips and Foden, Southgate said: "We are still assessing both.

"Phil joined in with the training this morning so he is progressing, not quickly I would have to say so there's still some doubt as to whether he can be involved in either game.

"But he is obviously keen to be here and wants to do it so we are going to give him as long as we possibly can and keep monitoring each day.