Steve Clarke reveals why Leeds United's Liam Cooper has left Scotland camp and sends him message

Boss Steve Clarke has revealed why Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has left the Scotland camp ahead of Saturday's clash against the Republic of Ireland.

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 10th June 2022, 1:19 pm

The Tartan Army face Ireland in a Nations League clash in Dublin on Saturday evening but Whites skipper Cooper has left the squad to get married.

Likewise, goalkeeper Zander Clark has also departed the camp for his own wedding and Clarke had a message for both players ahead of his side's latest Nations League test.

Asked for a squad update at his pre-match press conference, Clarke aid: "We've lost a couple.

"I mentioned way back at the start about wedding dates and whatever so Zander Clark and Liam Cooper have both left the squad to go away and get married and we wish them well.

"I've called up Robby McCrorie who has come in as another goalkeeper for us so good for Robbie."

BIG DATE: For Leeds United captain and Scotland international defender Liam Cooper, pictured before Wednesday night's clash against Armenia at Hampden Park. Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images.
