The Tartan Army face Ireland in a Nations League clash in Dublin on Saturday evening but Whites skipper Cooper has left the squad to get married.

Likewise, goalkeeper Zander Clark has also departed the camp for his own wedding and Clarke had a message for both players ahead of his side's latest Nations League test.

Asked for a squad update at his pre-match press conference, Clarke aid: "We've lost a couple.

"I mentioned way back at the start about wedding dates and whatever so Zander Clark and Liam Cooper have both left the squad to go away and get married and we wish them well.

"I've called up Robby McCrorie who has come in as another goalkeeper for us so good for Robbie."