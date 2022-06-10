The Whites have confirmed Nohan Kenneh's move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, which was announced by the Edinburgh outfit on May 23 but will not be ratified until July 1.

They will also be parting company with Laurens De Bock, Josh Galloway, Alfie Hughes and Bobby Kamwa, while scholars Lui Bradbury, Joe Littlewood and Mitchel Picksley will also depart Thorp Arch at the end of their contracts.

Belgian defender De Bock arrived at Elland Road in January 2018 from Club Brugge, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract. The 29-year-old left-back found himself behind the likes of Barry Douglas and Gjanni Alioski in the pecking order however and outside Marcelo Bielsa's plans in the summer of 2018, so has spent time on loan with Oostende, Sunderland, ADO Den Haag and Zulte Waregem, with whom he has reportedly agreed a permanent move now that his Leeds stint is over. He departs having made seven appearances in the colours of Leeds, all of which came in the 2017/18 season.

Galloway, 20, signed from Carlisle United in 2019 but was most recently loaned out to Northern Premier League outfit FC United of Manchester earlier this year. The midfielder had trials with Barrow late in 2021 but could not secure a move.

Nineteen-year-old winger Hughes signed professional terms with Leeds last summer, but as recently as March turned out for Newcastle United's U23s whilst on trial with the north east club.

And Kamwa featured infrequently during the Under-23s' title-winning campaign of 2020/21 and subsequently went on trial with Rotherham United later that summer. He spent a portion of last season on loan at Scottish side Dunfermline.

Leeds have made offers of professional contracts to goalkeeper William Brook, winger Keenan Carole, son of ex-Whites player Sébastien and right-back Harvey Sutcliffe.

