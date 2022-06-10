Brenden Aaronson lays down challenge to Leeds United team-mates amid squad number discussion

After arriving at Elland Road from RB Salzburg in May, the £25m man is determined to challenge for a place in Jesse Marsch's starting eleven.

Brought in to bolster United's midfield options, Aaronson is a versatile player who can fulfil a number of positions.

Taking some time out of international duties with the United States Men's National Team to speak to the In Soccer we Trust podcast this week, Aaronson admitted that it is 'true' that he is competing with both Dan James and Kalvin Phillips - and he won't hold anything back in pursuit of match action.

"To begin with what I want to happen next year, it's to go in and help the team as best I can," Aaronson said.

"And I think that that includes getting goals and assists and going in with the open mind that whatever happens, happens.

"But I know that I'm gonna work harder than everybody else to get a spot and get into the team."

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson in action for the USMNT. Pic: Brett Carlsen.

From his time working under Marsch when the pair were at RB Salzburg together, Aaronson knows what it's like to be a new addition to the American's dressing room and he's prepared to impress him all over again.

"I came in with the right mentality, and I showed Jesse that I deserved to play with the preseason I had, and the way I was playing in the league - it was consistent and it was really good," Aaronson said.

"I'm not gonna go into it knowing that I'm going to play - you always have to earn your spot. You have to earn your spot and I want to earn my teammates trust and then the coaches trust again.

"I'm not going to be like, 'Oh, I'm gonna walk in, I'm a big player now' - no, it's not like that.

Leeds United winger Dan James could see his place challenged by new arrival Brenden Aaronson. Pic: George Wood.

"I know I need to go in there and get better from the start. And it's gonna be tough, I know it is, but I'm ready for it, I'm ready for this next step in my career."

Amid talk of Raphinha's imminent departure from West Yorkshire, podcast host Jimmy Conrad asked if Aaronson had an eye on the Brazilian's squad number, but the so-called Medford Messi refused to be drawn on his intentions.

"That hasn't been determined yet. There are some numbers that I like that have been taken. I don't feel like I want to take the number 10 jersey," Aaronson said.

"My favourite number has always been number 7. I like number 11 now since I had it for the national team and then I had it for club, so I'm kind of waiting for maybe two of those to come up.

Brenden Aaronson will have to impress Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch in the lead up to the 2022/2023 season. Pic: Stu Forster.