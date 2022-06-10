The 16 most likely Leeds United summer transfer window signings - according to the latest odds

Brenden Aaronson, a 21-year-old American midfielder, and Rasmus Kristensen, a 24-year-old Danish full-back, have both arrived at Elland Road, bringing Champions League and international experience with them - and the deals were over the line before the market had even opened.

Last season the Whites' thin squad, devastated by injury, played a huge role in Leeds' close brush with Premier League relegation and by getting business done early doors, the Leeds board look keen to avoid a repeat crisis.

So much depends on how the two big question marks over Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips are resolved, as the sale of either or both of United's star players will drastically change the budget that the West Yorkshire side have to play with this transfer window.

The window opened on Friday June 10 but already, Leeds have been linked with countless players who may or may not be interested in joining the Elland Road outfit.

The bookmakers have had their say on the likelihood of various footballers coming to LS11 - here are 16 players who they think could be wearing a United shirt next season, ranked from least likely to most likely:

