Phillips was forced off injured in just the 14th minute of Tuesday night's Nations League clash against Germany in Munich after a collision with SC Freiburg's Nico Schlotterbeck

The Whites midfielder took a knee to his right thigh and was unable to continue, despite a couple of attempts to play on.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate revealed after the 1-1 draw that Phillips had suffered "quite a severe dead leg" but that it was hard to be sure how long the 26-year-old would be out for.

But England have now issued an update, revealing that Phillips is not training with the group at St George's Park ahead of Saturday's clash against Italy but is working indoors.

Southgate is holding his pre-match press conference at 2.30pm when he will likely provide further news.