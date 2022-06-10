England provide injury update on Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips ahead of Italy clash

England have provided a recovery update over the condition of Leeds United's Three Lions star Kalvin Phillips ahead of Saturday night's Nations League clash against Italy at Molineux.

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 10th June 2022, 12:40 pm

Phillips was forced off injured in just the 14th minute of Tuesday night's Nations League clash against Germany in Munich after a collision with SC Freiburg's Nico Schlotterbeck

The Whites midfielder took a knee to his right thigh and was unable to continue, despite a couple of attempts to play on.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate revealed after the 1-1 draw that Phillips had suffered "quite a severe dead leg" but that it was hard to be sure how long the 26-year-old would be out for.

But England have now issued an update, revealing that Phillips is not training with the group at St George's Park ahead of Saturday's clash against Italy but is working indoors.

Southgate is holding his pre-match press conference at 2.30pm when he will likely provide further news.

UPDATE: On Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips, centre, pictured being forced off in the 14th minute of Tuesday night's Nations League clash against Germany in Munich. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images.
