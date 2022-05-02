Leeds United reportedly interested in rising Belgian midfield star as rival boss fires warning

After a torrid weekend for the Whites, our Monday morning round-up piece brings you all the latest main Leeds United headlines in one place.

Whites reportedly interested in Standard Liege midfielder

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Standard Liege's Belgium under-21s midfielder Nicolas Raskin in the summer transfer window. (Het Laatste Nieuws).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BELGIAN CLAIM: Leeds United are reportedly interested in Standard Liege's Belgium under-21s midfielder Nicolas Raskin, above. Photo by KRISTOF VAN ACCOM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images.

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer gossip at our round up piece HERE.

'Only one Stuart Dallas' - Leeds United confirm horrific extent of stalwart's Man City injury

Leeds United have confirmed the extent of the horror injury sustained by Stuart Dallas against Manchester City.

Dallas has suffered a femoral fracture and the full story of the terrible setback can be read HERE

Frank Lampard fires strong warning and highlights weakness as Leeds are closed down by Everton

Frank Lampard fired a warning about Everton's bid for survival and highlighted a Toffees weakness after his side moved two points behind Leeds United - and with a game in hand.

Hear what Lampard had to say after the Toffees gave their survival hopes a massive boost HERE.

Leeds United's new predicted finishing position after latest huge twists

A miserable weekend for Leeds United was further compounded as relegation rivals Everton beat third-placed Chelsea and there has been another change in where the Whites are predicted to finish.

The Toffees triumph caused another big change regarding the predicted finishing positions and where Leeds, Everton and Burnley are now forecast to end up based on the very latest odds for relegation can be viewed HERE.

Ilkay Gundogan makes admission about Leeds United prospects and praises Whites against Man City

Ilkay Gundogan has made an admission about the strength of Leeds United's display against his Manchester City side and the Whites' prospects during the first-half at Elland Road.

Gundogan's big praise for the Whites can be viewed HERE.

Leeds United youngsters handed huge potential lifeline for next season but nervy wait

Leeds United's under-23s have been handed a huge potential lifeline with a view to keeping their top-flight status for next season.

Sunday saw a massive development in their bid to beat the drop and the full story can be read HERE

Chester-le-Street 1 Leeds United Women 5: Bartup bags two to go joint top of league’s goalscoring charts

Leeds United Women wrapped up their FA Division One North campaign with a five-star performance at Chester-le-Street.