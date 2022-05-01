A first half stoppage time challenge on Jack Grealish left the Northern Ireland international in agony on the Elland Road turf and Leeds' medical team quickly called for a stretcher.

After the game Whites boss Jesse Marsch gave a strong indication that Dallas' injury was a serious one and the club have revealed that the versatile midfielder will be out for a 'lengthy period' with a femoral fracture.

A club statement said: "Stuart Dallas faces a lengthy period out of action due to a femoral fracture sustained in yesterday’s Premier League game with Manchester City.

"Stuart was kept overnight at Leeds General Infirmary and will now travel to London for surgery and further tests. It is impossible to put into words just how important Stuart is to Leeds United on and off the field.

"Anyone who knows Stuart, knows he will come back from this stronger than ever, and in the meantime, he is sure to make his presence known at both Thorp Arch and Elland Road. There’s only one Stuart Dallas."

Dallas has started all of Leeds' 34 Premier League games this season, playing mainly as a right-back or left-back. He started each and every one of their top flight fixtures last season, switching between full-back and central midfield roles under Marcelo Bielsa. His ever-present status belies the niggles and knocks he has sustained over the past two campaigns as his reputation as a 'side before self' player has grown.

The loss of another stalwart - Marsch is already without Adam Forshaw for the rest of the season and saw captain Liam Cooper limp out of the warm-up yesterday - is a bitter blow to the club's hopes of staying up this season but the chief concern of the club and its fans will be for the 31-year-old and his career.