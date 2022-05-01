United's destiny to avoid the drop effectively fell out of their own hands through Saturday evening's 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City on the back of a 2-1 win for Burnley at Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Burnley's success put the Clarets level on points with Leeds but above Jesse Marsch's side due to a significantly better goal difference of minus 15 compared to United's minus 34.

Fourth-bottom Leeds remained five points ahead of third-bottom Everton but with the Toffees having two games in hand ahead of Sunday afternoon's clash against third-placed Chelsea at Goodison Park.

A draw or Blues victory would have put United's destiny back in their own hands but Frank Lampard's side recorded a 1-0 victory as Richarlison cashed in on a huge error from Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta near his own box.

Leeds are now just two points ahead of Everton who still have a game in hand, the Toffees having five games left but Leeds just four. Everton's goal difference is minus 20, 14 goals better than United's.

The Toffees triumph caused another big change regarding the predicted finishing positions and this is where Leeds, Everton and Burnley are now forecast to end up based on the very latest odds for relegation.

