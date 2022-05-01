Leeds United youngsters handed huge potential lifeline for next season but nervy wait

United's youngsters would have ensured their Premier League Two, Division One survival with a victory in Friday night's season finale at Arsenal which instead ended in a 1-1 draw.

The result provided a let off for fourth-bottom Everton who were walloped 7-0 at champions Manchester City the same night and would have been leapfrogged by Leeds given a victory at the Emirates.

Defeat for the young Whites left them just two points ahead of second-bottom Chelsea with two teams going down but with the Blues still having two games left.

It meant Chelsea could have ensured their survival and relegated Leeds with victory in Sunday afternoon's clash at Blackburn Rovers but the Blues fell to a 4-3 defeat as Jack Vale netted a four-timer meaning United's survival bid goes to the final game.

Chelsea's under-23s take in their final game of the season next Sunday afternoon in a 1pm kick-off at home to Tottenham Hotspur's under-23s who sit seventh.

Leeds stay two points ahead of Chelsea meaning the Blues will need to win to stay up and send the Whites down.