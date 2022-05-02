A first half stoppage time challenge on Jack Grealish left the Northern Ireland international in agony on the Elland Road turf and Leeds’ medical team quickly called for a stretcher.

After the game Whites boss Jesse Marsch gave a strong indication that Dallas‘ injury was a serious one and the club have revealed that the versatile midfielder will be out for a ‘lengthy period’ with a femoral fracture.

A club statement said: “Stuart Dallas faces a lengthy period out of action due to a femoral fracture sustained in yesterday’s Premier League game with Manchester City.

“Stuart was kept overnight at Leeds General Infirmary and will now travel to London for surgery and further tests. It is impossible to put into words just how important Stuart is to Leeds United on and off the field.

“Anyone who knows Stuart, knows he will come back from this stronger than ever, and in the meantime, he is sure to make his presence known at both Thorp Arch and Elland Road. There’s only one Stuart Dallas.”

