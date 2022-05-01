Ilkay Gundogan makes admission about Leeds United prospects and praises Whites against Man City

Pep Guardiola's defending champions required a victory from Saturday evening's Premier League clash in West Yorkshire to keep their repeat title destiny in their own hands.

City began the game having dropped to second place following Liverpool's 1-0 win at Newcastle United but Pep Guardiola's side resumed leadership of the division as Rodri, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho all netted in a 4-0 triumph at Elland Road.

Leeds, though, were only 1-0 down at the interval to a Rodri header from a free-kick and City's German international star Gundogan had plenty of praise for just how hard Leeds pushed his side, admitting the Whites were "more than in the game" in the first half.

PRAISE: For Leeds United from Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan, above. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

“It was a huge test, Leeds started with a lot of intensity and made our lives difficult," said Gundogan to mancity.com“The first goal helped us a lot but they were more than in the game in the first half.

“After the second goal, we were able to move the ball better, quicker and create more chances.