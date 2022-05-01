The game finished 5-1 and Leeds finished the season fourth behind a top three of Liverpool Feds, Newcastle United and Durham Cestria. Laura Bartup was joint-top scorer in the league with 21 goals after Sunday’s showing in the north east. Sandra Soares-Martin opened the scoring after Katie Ramsden and provider Paige Williams had gone close, then Anna Winter levelled for Chester-le-Street within minutes.

It was all Leeds for the remainder of the game, however. Bartup headed over then Soares-Martin curled an effort just wide of the upright prior to the former taking control.

Bartup scored her 20th and 21st goals of the season with a couple of low drives that put the travellers in control at half-time.

Leeds United Women's Laura Bartup finished the season as the league's joint-top goalscorer. Picture: Leeds United.

There was, however, still time for Leeds to add a fourth to their tally before the break, Rebekah Bass firing in a thunderous shot that dipped under the bar from 30 yards out.

The second half was played at a less frenetic pace but Dan O’Hearne’s side kept the pressure up as they looked to finish the season strongly.

And they deservedly made it five when Sarah Danby headed in from a brilliant Ramsden cross. Leeds ended their campaign with seven points from a last possible nine.

New challenges will lay ahead next season with Hull City and Middlesbrough coming down into the division, along with York and Merseyrail coming up.