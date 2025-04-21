Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Graham Smyth’s off camera moments as Leeds United hammer Stoke City then celebrate promotion

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are back in the Premier League and Elland Road has been the scene of celebrations that were bottled up in 2020.

Daniel Farke and his players had the chance to toast their promotion back to the top flight with thousands of fans gathered outside the East Stand after a 6-0 win over Stoke City and Sheffield United's defeat at Burnley.

Here's the YEP take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good day

Leeds United Football Club - back where they belong. It had to happen this season, the rammifications for the club, its manager and staff were huge and they've made it happen in style with two games to spare. The celebrations with fans were so deserved for those at the club who missed out on a proper party in 2020 and of course for the supporters as well. The East Stand scenes after promotion was secured were spectacular.

Jayden Bogle - one of the Player of the Season candidates kept his greatest performance for the biggest, most nervy day. He was sublime against Stoke City and they couldn't handle him at all. He tortured defenders, kept his flank locked down defensively and showed why he was a remarkable bit of business at just £5m.

Daniel Farke - He has faced criticism more routinely than has perhaps been reasonable, considering the points tallies he has accrued in his two seasons in charge. Some of that criticism has been fair and some of it has been over the top. But he stuck to his guns regardless, stuck to his principles and his style of play and it has brought promotion. It might yet bring his third Championship title and that would set him apart as a true specialist when it comes to escaping this division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Piroe - Four goals on the biggest day of the season. His finishing at times has been impeccable and he showed it repeatedly in the first half against Stoke City. Alright the fourth was a bit scruffy but the other three were pretty good. Leeds needed to take an early chance to settle everyone down and he took two inside the first eight minutes.

Bad day

Stoke City - still not mathematically safe from relegation, they played like a side with nothing to play for, against a side with everything to play for, and paid the price so painfully. A six-goal drubbing is what they deserved for their lacklustre defending and a performance that said very little about their desire to reward travelling fans with something to cheer about.

Read More: 13 pictures of joyous Leeds United celebrating promotion outside Elland Road

Leeds United's Harry Gray warms up before the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Off-camera moments

Harry Gray laughing and joking on his way into the ground. Joe Rothwell signing autographs and posing for photographs with supporters after he arrived at the ground and parked behind the West Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Peter Lowy shaking supporters hands from the directors' box and having a chat pre-game.

Goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten mock-worshipping Alex Cairns after he drilled a beauty of a strike inside the post and beyond the despairing dive of Karl Darlow.

The fans already inside Elland Road giving Harry Gray a big ovation as his name was read out in the squad announcement over the PA system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darlow flattening Wootten as he came for a cross, a moment thoroughly enjoyed by coaches Edmund Riemer and Christopher John. Riemer gave Darlow a round of applause.

Jayden Bogle getting a rueful smile from Junior Firpo after taking a pass and delightfully clipping it over the Dominican Republic international's head during the possession game in the warm-up.

Ao Tanaka grinning as he tried to man mark Firpo, only for the left-back to send him sprawling with a dart and a slight shove.

Darlow, Piroe and Firpo safely delivering their respective children and mascots back to the touchline so their partners could take delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke remonstrating with Gruev over his positioning at 4-0 up with the Bulgarian tilting his head and half shrugging to plead clemency.

Mateo Joseph graciously patting Gray on the back of the head as the 16-year-old prepared to make his debut, meaning the Spaniard wouldn't be getting on.

Patrick Bamford doing the wave with the fans at the gates to the East Stand steps. Harry Gray getting his moment with the fans before they chanted you've got school in the morning. Daniel Farke using a YEP correspondent as a human shield as his players attempted to spray him with champagne, saying: "Just stay here a second."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pascal Struijk, Bamford and Joe Rodon holding blue flares. Ethan Ampadu putting Willy Gnonto on his shoulders and carrying him down the steps. Sam Byram having to be persuaded to go and accept the adulation of the supporters. Various players starting chants. Ampadu orchestrating things to ensure various players got their moment in the spotlight.

Pete Lowy taking glasses and a bottle of whisky up to broadcast journalists in the West Stand press box as he celebrated promotion.

A very merry Daniel James just about walking in a straight line across the pitch and punting a ball. Illan Meslier having a kickaround with some kids in the goalmouth. Gretar Steinsson having a chat with Patrick Bamford on the pitch after the madness of the East Stand step celebrations.

Your next Leeds United read: 'Beer after beer' - Leeds United first words as Premier League status is confirmed by Blades loss