Leeds United stars and manager Daniel Farke have given their immediate reaction to securing promotion back to the Premier League.

The Whites’ 6-0 win over Stoke City at Elland Road was followed by a defeat for Sheffield United at Burnley, which leaves Farke’s men eight points clear of the Blades with two games remaining. Farke and his players gathered together in the West Stand at Elland Road to watch the Turf Moor clash and the full-time whistle sparked wild celebrations. Supporters meanwhile have amassed outside the East Stand and will expect a glimpse of their heroes before the evening is over.

Speaking just minutes after being confirmed as a 2025/26 Premier League club, Farke and a number of his key gave their reactions to LUTV.

Daniel Farke

“Don't scare me with the Premier League right now. All the clubs who were promoted are already relegated before we were promoted. It's important to enjoy it. This club has had tough times in the last years, it's important that our supporters celebrate it and embrace it. We're back where we belong. The next step is to make this club an established Premier League club. You can be sure I will work with all my skills to make sure we do this. But this is something for in a few weeks. Right now we celebrate the first step, the most important one, to take this club where it belongs. Let's see what we can do.

Every situation is different, we promoted with Norwich not having the best side, complete underdogs and surprised everyone. Here at Leeds United you are always the favourite, a completely different challenge. It doesn't take anything away, it's a great achievement. To be successful with this club costs perhaps more energy than at other clubs, it's more difficult. It takes lots of energy. I'm pretty exhausted if I'm honest but today is just joy and pride for the lads.

I just want right now beer after beer and champagne after champagne and don't bother me with football, we'll speak about it in a few days.”

Joe Rodon

“For me it hasn't sunk in yet, I don't think it will until the end of the season. I'm just delighted for everyone at the club, it's what they deserve and what everyone has worked for all season. I'm buzzing, absolutely buzzing.

One of the first interviews I did, I said when I came back it didn't sit right with me. Coming back to this group, boys have come in and been brilliant and we've done what we set out to do. I'm overwhelmed. It's an unbelievable achievement.

Since I walked through the doors I had that connection, they're the 12th man for us. As you saw today the atmosphere was incredible, couldn't hear myself think. We're just delighted to give back and get it over the line. Just ready to celebrate now.”

Ethan Ampadu

“It's amazing. Like Joe said, if you look at the scenes here, as it was at the final whistle, just pure excitement. We know we've got another target we want to achieve but it's very good.

I think definitely, the lads who were here last year we all felt that hurt. After the game at Wembley we wanted to put it right straight away but we had to wait a season. The lads who have come in have been excellent, they've joined us in what we wanted to achieve and thankfully one part of it is done. Everyone knows what the next part we want to achieve is.”

Manor Solomon

“This is why I came. I'm so happy to see everyone celebrating. We have worked so hard all season. We just want to celebrate. I was taking a risk but as you can see it paid off. I'm really proud to have played for Leeds. This season has been a rollercoaster, so so exciting. I'm so happy right now I can't find the words. We will sum it up at the end of the season.

We had some ups and downs but we didn't stop for a minute, kept pushing all the time. I've enjoyed it so much, every single minute with these fans and players. We deserve it.”