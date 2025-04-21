Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stoke City boss Mark Robins says Leeds United are 'miles better' than his side and will fully deserve promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites hit the Potters for six at Elland Road with five of those goals coming inside the first half. A 6-0 win set Leeds up for promotion to the top flight and that will be comfirmed if Sheffield United fail to beat Burnley. Should the Blades break the Clarets' unbeaten run, which stands at 30 games, then Leeds will need Chris Wilder's side to drop points on Friday or to pick up one more point themselves against Bristol City in a week's time.

Elland Road blitz

A visibly devastated Robins spoke of his bitter disappointment at how Stoke played, given their own Championship status is not yet safe. They conceded four goals inside the first 26 minutes as Leeds blitzed their visitors. Joel Piroe scored four times in the win, with Junior Firpo and Willy Gnonto getting the others.

"We didn't take part in it," said Robins. "It gives me a lot of food for thought. It was really disappointing. We were poor, didn't take part in it. We weren't at the races, didn't look anything like we've looked of late and let everyone down. It's disappointing. Got to move past it because we've got a game coming up and our games are very important. We didn't lay a glove on them from minute one. Didn't stay with runs, didn't really do anything, got exactly what we deserved. It's difficult if you don't put pressure on the ball and give them the freedom of the pitch. They're really good players, you have to make sure you stay with it. There was a total lack of anything. We've got two games left, one or two looked like they were out on their feet but it can't be an excuse - they [Leeds] played the same side again and played after us."

Robins' men are still not mathematically safe from the drop and will face another difficult game on Friday when they take on Sheffield United. But the Potters boss believes he has already seen the best team in the Championship at Elland Road.

"I think they're the best team, they've got the best players without a shadow of a doubt," he said of Leeds. "They move the ball really well, a really talented team. I think 100 per cent they'll deserve it once it's finalised."