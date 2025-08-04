The winger is yet to play for Tottenham Hotspur following the end of his successful Leeds United loan spell.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manor Solomon was a notable absence in Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank’s list of left-wing options over the weekend with the former Leeds United loanee’s future still uncertain.

Solomon returned to Spurs following the Leeds title celebrations he secured with an added-time final-day winner at Plymouth Argyle back in May, but the winger is yet to feature in pre-season. A calf injury has kept him from staking a claim to be part of Frank’s 2025/26 squad as of yet, with only two weeks until the Premier League season kicks off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs will have a huge gap to fill at left-wing, following confirmation over the weekend that Son Heung-min will leave after 10 years in north London. The South Korean international is thought to have played his final game on Sunday, a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in his home country.

Solomon might have hoped to carry his Leeds form into pre-season and claim Son’s place in the Tottenham squad, but competition will inevitably be stronger inside the Europa League champions than it was at Elland Road. And when Frank was quizzed on possible left-wing successors out in Seoul, there was no mention of the Israeli international whatsoever.

“For me personally, I would love to work with him,” Frank told Football.London on Son. “He is a fantastic person and player. I’ve had the opportunity to watch him from a distance. He has been here 10 years at Spurs, not just 10 years but 10 amazing years. He is a truly Spurs legend in every aspect. I actually think one of the best players who has ever played in the Premier League as a winger in my opinion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get all your Leeds United news for just £1! Join Graham Smyth and the team as they bring you exclusive coverage from Leeds United’s pre-season, from transfer news to Premier League build-up. Don’t miss out on this limited time offer - subscribe today to be a part of the action.

“First and foremost, when a great player is leaving a team other players have a chance to shine. Brennan Johnson is a player who could play on the left. Also I think that Wilson Odobert did well against Arsenal and can play on the left and also Mathys Tel is a flexible player. I think we have some young promising players that hopefully can step up and take over from Sonny in the future.”

Leeds United transfer latest with Manor Solomon links quiet

While Frank might only have omitted Solomon due to him being out injured currently, it appears others are ahead of the former Leeds loanee, even the likes of Johnson and Tel who are not naturally left-sided players. And after playing so regularly on loan at Elland Road, a season on the bench would be far from ideal.

The door could therefore be open for Solomon to leave but as things stand, speculation over a return to West Yorkshire has gone quiet. Leeds were heavily linked with a permanent move for the 26-year-old shortly after the 2024/25 campaign and remain in the market for a left-winger, although other targets appear to be higher on their list.

Igor Paixão was considered a ‘stretch target’ for Leeds and they eventually missed out on the £30m Brazilian, who is closing in on a move to Marseille, but recruitment chiefs are looking to be ambitious when it comes to marquee attacking positions. There have also been links to RC Strasbourg’s Dilane Bakwa while the YEP understands enquiries have been made regarding Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss.