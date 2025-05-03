Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds lined up at Plymouth knowing a victory would bag them the Championship title.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are going up to the Premier League as champions after an incredible late twist and star man winner secured a final day 2-1 victory at Plymouth Argyle.

Daniel Farke's already-promoted Whites began the day top of the division on goal difference and needing to better or match Burnley's result at home to Millwall to secure the Championship crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Burnley 2-1 up, Leeds looked to be heading for a 1-1 draw at Plymouth but class act Manor Solomon had other ideas and weaved into the area to score a 91st-minute winner.

Leeds dominated possession from the off although Karl Darlow got into a bit of a muddle with an early Pilgrims cross into the box that Jayden Bogle eventually helped to clear as the Whites won a free-kick.

Leeds then fashioned their first chance in the ninth minute as a decent free-kick from Manor Solomon picked out Byram who could only send his header straight at keeper Conor Hazard who easily saved.

A couple of minutes later, a Jayden Bogle cross picked out Brenden Aaronson who got his feet in a tangle and sent a scuffed shot well wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another good cross, this time from Willy Gnonto, then whizzed through the Plymouth box and away to safety as news emerged that Millwall had gone 1-0 up at Burnley.

Plymouth fired in their first attempt in the 14th minute as Leeds failed to properly clear a corner which fell to Caleb Roberts who dragged a shot well wide from outside of the box.

Within seconds, news then emerged that Burnley had quickly equalised against the Lions as Aaronson then went down in the Plymouth box wanting a penalty which would have been soft and was not given.

Instead, Plymouth went mightily close to going ahead in the 17th minute as Mustapha Bundu wriggled free just inside the Whites box and sent in an effort which clipped the outside of the post and flew wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the hosts were looking dangerous and brilliant work from Bundu amid poor Leeds defending led the hosts going ahead with 19 minutes on the clock.

Ilia Gruev's poor pass to Manor Solomon was intercepted and Plymouth worked the ball to Bundu who then went around Joe Rodon before arrowing over a low shot which hit the post but then hit Sam Byram before trickling over the line.

Leeds looked to immediately respond but a firm drive from Bogle hit Piroe before bouncing over the bar.

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

The Whites then again failed to hit the target as a cross from Solomon looped towards Gnonto who headed over the bar on the stretch at the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another better opening was then wasted as Piroe slipped in Byram whose low cross was tipped away to safety via smart goalkeeping from Hazard who tipped away a snapshot from Aaronson a few minutes later.

As the game reached the 30 minute marker, Solomi cut in from the left and whipped in a curled attempt which flew over the bar.

The Leeds attempts were stacking up and Ao Tanaka was the next to have a pop after bursting forward but the midfielder drove his shot wide.

A couple of minutes later, another Leeds shot was sent over the bar, this time from Aaronson who punted a poor effort over from a cleared corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, a Leeds free kick in a good area just before the break was wasted as Bogle laid the ball back to Aaronson who sent another poor effort over and wide.

In two minutes of added time, United's liveliest outlet Solomon again cut inside from the left but his low shot was deflected behind for a corner and Plymouth then survived a mini scramble from a Whites free-kick to enter the break 1-0 to the good.

Farke made no changes during the break, after which Leeds began on the front foot but Gnonto was twice unable to pick out the right pass from the right side of the box.

Three minutes in, Piroe opted to send in a strike from the edge of the area which flew well over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Leeds finally drew level in the 53rd minute after more good work from Solomon who skinned his man down the left and sent in a low cross which Bogle flicked towards Gnonto was then able to convert at the far post.

Gnonto was now finding plenty of space and the Italian fired another effort towards the bottom left corner which trickled well wide.

From the other side of the pitch, Solomon again darted inside but blasted a wild effort well over before Tanaka lost his footing just as he looked to pull the trigger from the middle of the box.

Plymouth were now firmly under the pump and Byram flicked a header just wide from a corner, Tanaka narrowly missing out on converting at the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News then emerged that Burnley had gone 2-1 up against Millwall, meaning a Whites win was looking like a must.

Farke then finally called for a first change as Max Wober was brought on to replace Byram with 21 minutes left.

Leeds looked to have gone ahead a few minutes later as a Gnonto's cutback found Piroe who slammed home but Plymouth were saved by the offside flag.

With just over ten minutes left, Patrick Bamford and Largie Ramazani were brought on as Aaronson and Tanaka made way with time running out and Burnley still 2-1 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were continually being frustrated and Piroe found himself booked for a foul as Plymouth looked to counter with five minutes left.

The hosts remained a threat themselves and Leeds were let off the hook a couple of minutes later as Ryan Hardie cut inside into the box and sent a curled effort just wide.

A minute later, after a storming run from Bogle was brought to a halt, Plymouth blew another chance as a rapid counter came to nothing.

Farke made one more roll of the dice as Matei Joseph was then brought on for Bogle as six minutes of added time were announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds still had enough time and their most dangerous player finally put them in front in the 91st minute, Solomon brilliantly working his way into the box before applying a clinical low finish to spark wild celebrations for the Whites.

But even then the draw was still not quite done, Plymouth going very close to bagging an even later equaliser from a corner from which a header was sent inches wide of the post.

It was just as well, Burnley ultimately scoring again to seal a 3-1 win at home to Millwall as the Whites and Clarets both finished the season with an incredible 100 points but Farke’s men winning the title on goal difference,

Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle: Darlow, Bogle (Joseph 90), Rodon, Ampadu, Byram (Wober 69), Gruev, Tanaka (Ramazani 79), Solomon, Gnonto, Aaronson (Bamford 79), Piroe. Subs not used: Meslier, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Rothwell, Gray.