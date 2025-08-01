Leeds United have enjoyed a strong transfer window so far and have another full month to conclude their transfer business. Daniel Farke has welcomed seven first-team additions to his squad at a combined cost of around £75million, with the likelihood being that outlay will top £100m come September 1.

Marquee arrivals are still expected out wide and upfront, with Leeds’ unsuccessful €35m pursuit of Igor Paixão offering a hint at how much could be spent on those two key positions. Farke is also thought to want added depth across the board and could look at the prospect of a No.10 further down the line.

Leeds have been linked with a host of exciting players across the continent, with some reports of course more accurate than others. Below, the YEP takes a look at the latest on those transfer links as we enter the final month of this year’s summer window.

1 . Illan Meslier The YEP understands interest in the French goalkeeper is starting to ramp up, albeit no firm offers are thought to have been received yet. Reports of a move to Fenerbahce earlier this summer were wide of the mark at that time.

2 . Junior Firpo The defender's exit was officially confirmed in early July and he has since signed a three-year deal at Real Betis. The YEP understands an offer from Leeds is on the table which represented a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona.

3 . Max Wober Told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him and has since joined Werder Bremen on loan. Decision came with Leeds unlikely to break even on his roughly £5m book value, which would mean a PSR loss.

4 . Isaac Schmidt Has reportedly agreed the terms of a loan to Werder Bremen alongside Wober, having played just over an hour of Championship football last season. Leeds not expected to sanction any move until they have a replacement lined up, however.

5 . Joe Rothwell Rothwell officially returned to parent club Bournemouth at the end of June but wasn't there long, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a permanent three-year contract at Rangers.