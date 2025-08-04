An international star is beaming at his Elland Road return.

Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu quickly issued a beaming verdict at his Elland Road return in his team’s continued build-up towards the new Premier League campaign.

Daniel Farke’s Whites finally returned to action at their famous home on Saturday afternoon with the pre-season friendly visit of Villarreal which marked United’s first game at Elland Road for 12 weeks.

Leeds had not stepped out at LS11 since the Monday night Championship clash against Bristol City of April 28 - United’s final home game of the 2024-25 Championship season where promotion was celebrated in style.

Clearly delighted to be back

Over three months on, Leeds finally returned to action in front of their own fans in Saturday’s friendly and skipper Ampadu was clearly delighted to be back.

Taking to his Instagram page, Wales international star Ampadu posted a photograph of himself carrying the ball forward during the weekend’s game together with the words: “Back at Elland Road” along with a smiley face emoji and yellow and blue hearts.

The 24-year-old started Saturday’s friendly and was one just three Leeds players to play the full 90 minutes along with Joe Rodon and also new left back signing Gabriel Gudmundsson.