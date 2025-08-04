Where is the starting lineup from Leeds United's last Premier League opening day now?

Daniel Farke is preparing his side for a return to the top flight of English football after they achieved automatic promotion last year.

The Whites face Everton on the opening day of the season but will have to wait that extra bit longer than everyone else as they are Sky’s pick for Monday Night Football on 18 August.

Leeds’ last opening day of the Premier League came against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 2-1 victory at Elland Road. Daniel Podence opened the scoring for Wolves early on but Rodrigo levelled the score before half-time. Leeds went ahead in the 74th minute after now Manchester City’s Rayan Aït-Nouri turned Patrick Bamford's cross, intended for Brenden Aaronson, into his own goal.

Leeds will be hoping to replicate that victory three years ago but aspire for more success from the rest of the campaign.

Below is the opening lineup for that game in Leeds’ last Premier League opener.

1 . Illan Meslier (Leeds United) Meslier remains at the club and has continued to be the starting goalkeeper at Elland Road but that may change with the latest addition of Lucas Perri. The Brazilian will give Meslier competition between the sticks after a few shaky moments last season. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Rasmus Kristensen (Eintracht Frankfurt) Kristensen started at right-back after signing in the summer. He now plays in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt after leaving Elland Road permanently this summer after two loan spells. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt) Koch's exit to Eintracht Frankfurt was finally made permanent last summer following his initial loan move, where he plays with former Leeds teammate Rasmus Kristensen. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Diego Llorente (Real Betis) Koch's centre back partner on the opening day of the season, Llorente, initially left Leeds to join Roma on loan. The Real Madrid academy graduate sealed also sealed permanent exit from Elland Road last summer as he joined La Liga side Real Betis on a four-year deal. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) Struijk remains at Elland Road after signing for the club in 2018. The Dutch defender has made nearly 150 appearances at the club. | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Marc Roca (Real Betis) Like Llorente, Roca also left Leeds permanently for Betis last summer, but in his case, following an initial loan move to the club. Roca, who joined Betis on a five-year deal, struggled with was limited to 17 appearances, but the 28-year-old did bag two goals and two assists for his side. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales