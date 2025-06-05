The former Leeds United favourite will be back at Elland Road as an opposition player next season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georginio Rutter admits he felt better prepared for a second big-money move to the Premier League after finding form at Championship-level with Leeds United.

Georginio proved to be the final big-name Elland Road exit last summer as Leeds prepared for a second year of Championship football, with Brighton triggering his £40m release clause in mid-August, just hours before it expired. The attacking midfielder even came off the bench during a 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough earlier that evening and looked visibly emotional after full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds made desperate attempts to keep Georginio, who for large parts of the 2023/24 Championship campaign proved unplayable, registering an impressive six goals and 16 assists. But like Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville before him, the Frenchman wanted Premier League football and so waved an emotional goodbye to Elland Road.

Of the aforementioned trio, Georginio is certainly the one to best continue his Championship form into the Premier League, with five goals and three assists a decent return given he missed the final two months due to an ankle injury. And reflecting on his debut campaign at Brighton, the 23-year-old admitted the constant pressure of playing for Leeds strengthened his resolve to hit the ground running down south.

Georginio reflects on Leeds United spell

“When you play for Leeds there is a big pressure to win every game and you have to give them [the fans] something back,” Georginio told Brighton’s website. “So when I came here, I was more ready and able to carry on that mentality. It helped me a lot having already played for a big club and having gone there for a big fee. My first season there was not great, but the second season was much better.

“I felt freer given my form had turned around, and I have been able to continue that way since I came here. I know I can do better. This is my first season with Brighton, my first [full] season in the Premier League, so I have much more to learn. Every time I’m on the pitch I’m learning more about my strengths, my weaknesses, and I’m learning as much as I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

“You can’t make mistakes at this level because you will be punished, whereas in the Championship you could get away with things a little more. You have to be more disciplined in the Premier League and the intensity is very high.”

Leeds achieved their ultimate goal of promotion after losing Georginio to Brighton, with another impressive summer of recruitment building a squad fit to win 100 points and the Championship title. And so the £40m exit, who became a huge fan favourite, will be back at Elland Road as an opposition player next season.

The 2025/26 Premier League fixture schedule is due to be released at 9am on Wednesday 18 June, with little doubt Georginio will have a keen eye on when Brighton head to Leeds. He is one of more than a dozen former Leeds players who could be due back at Elland Road - with mixed receptions expected.

Your next Leeds United read: £15m technician who rejected Elland Road move now on Premier League pair’s radar